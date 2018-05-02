Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Madras Cafe: an authentic South Indian cuisine junction

    Nagpur: Craving for delicious South Indian cuisine, made with authentic recipes? Then, pick up your phone and dial Madras Cafe, located on Wardha Road to order Nagpurians favourite breakfast after chana-poha of course!

    With sanitised kitchen and hygienic environment owing to pandemic crises, the Madras Cafe aims to deliver most traditional recipes. Malabari Veg and Non-veg Stew with Hot Appams which was not available in Nagpur earlier, is the USP of Madras Cafe. Besides this Madras cafe also has its specialty like Schezwan Dosa, Gun Powder Dosa, Green Idly, South Indian style dahi wada etc.

    Gradually more South Indian delicacies will be added to the menu as per people’s taste and demand.

    To place your order or self pick-up,
    contact: 8805550379 (between 8 am and 5 pm)

