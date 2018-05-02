Governor Koshyari releases the book ‘Jan Rajyapal’ on completion of 1 year in Maharashtra

Mumbai : Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today released his first annual report ‘Jan Rajyapal: Bhagat Singh Koshyari’ in presence of members of the media at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

The Coffee Table Book documents the visits, tours and programmes attended by the Governor since taking charge as State Governor last year.

Principal Secretary to the Governor Santosh Kumar and Director General of Information and Public Relations Dilip Pandharpatte were present.

Describing himself as ‘Rajya Sevak’, Governor Koshyari said it was a great experience for him visiting villages and districts in Maharashtra and interacting with people. He said that he had visited 20 out of 35 districts and hoped to visit the remaining districts in the coming months.

Referring to the natural calamities faced by Maharashtra last year, the Governor said he was happy that during the brief period of the President’s rule, he could do justice to farmers by announcing a relief package of Rs.8000 per hectare for farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

Mentioning about his engagements with universities, he said he had made it a practice to attend convocations in all universities. The Governor said he was surprised when he learnt that no Governor had visited the Shivaji University for16 years. These visits, he said, provided him an opportunity to interact with teachers and students.

Describing himself as wandering person (Ghumantu), he said one cannot understand the problems on the ground unless one visits the place onself. He appealed to people ‘Not to be Fearful, Be Fearless’ and ‘Not to be Careless, Be Careful’ while facing the challenge of Corona Virus pandemic.

The Governor replied to the questions posed by journalists after his remarks.