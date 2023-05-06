Annual Sports Prize Distribution Programme in Porwal College

Department of Physical Education of Seth Kesarimal Porwal College, Kamptee organized an Annual Sports Prize Distribution Programme on 6th May 2023 in the college premises. Honorable MLA Shri Tekchandji Sawarkar was the guest of Honor while Dr. Jaiprakash Duble, Director, National Institute of Swimming was present as the chief guest. Ashokkumarji Bhatia, Director Development SPM Kamptee also graced the occasion as the president. Dr. Rajeshji Deshmukh, Secretary of SPM Shri Vijaykumarji Sharma, Principal Prof. Dr. Vinay Chavan and the Convener of the programme Dr. Prashant Bambal were also present on the dais. In the beginning of the programme, Dr. Indrajit Basu, Assistant Professor (Department of Physical Education) was felicitated by the college for being awarded with D.Lit. from Commonwealth University Australia.

Dr. Prashant Bambal in his introductory remarks outlined the rapid progress of sports department in brief. Principal Dr. V.N. Chavan congratulated the Sports department for motivating the students to play different games. The guest of honor Shri Tekchandji Sawarkar congratulated the winners and appealed them to shoulder the responsibility of the society as a good citizen. The chief guest Dr. Jaiprakash Duble, in his speech discussed in brief the importance of sports in the holistic development of the students. Shri Ashokkumarji Bhatia in his presidential address emphasized on how success and failure both are important in sports and real life.

In this Prize Distribution Programme many students were felicitated for securing the highest rank in in-house and out-house sports competitions. Students have achieved the success in the games like football, kabaddi, kho-kho, athletics, tug of war, boxing and cricket. Mr. Miskat Jamaal Ansari from M.Sc. I was announced as the Best Player of the Year as he represented the college in Santosh Trophy at University level. Ku. Dipti Tabhane has represented the college in International kho-kho competition was also felicitated. Aditya Chaware, Muzammil Hussain, Sanga Gajbhiye, Abhinav Khushwaha and Sanika Mangar are some of the students who were felicitated on this occasion.

Students from NSS and NCC were also honored in this programme. Vice-Pincipal Dr. Renu Tiwari, Vice-Principal Dr. Manish Chakravarty, Vice Principal Jr. college, Dr. Sudhir Agrawal, Supervisor Prof. V.B. Wanjari, Dr. S.C. Shirpurkar, Dr. Iftekhar Hussain, Dr. Tarunya Multani, Dr. Vinod Shende, Lt. Mohd Asrar, Dr. Mahesh Jogi, Dr. Vikas Kamdi and Prof. Suraj Kombe were prominently present for the programme. Dr. Jayant Ramteke, Dr. Indrajit Basu, Prof. Mallika Nagpure, Prof. Shubhangi Bawankule, Prof. Snehal Admane, Prof. Vrunda Parate and Mr. Mahesh Irpate have worked very hard in the successful organization of this programme. The programme was conducted by Dr. Jayant Ramteke while the formal vote of thanks was proposed by prof. Mallika Nagpure.

