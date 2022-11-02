MVA’s Kusumbe, Sute, Lekurwale, Jodh win in Nagpur ZP Chairpersons’ election

Congress, Nationalist Congress Part sweep subject committee elections

Nagpur: Notwithstanding differences in Congress Party, the ruling combination of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) swept the elections to four subject committee Chairpersons of Nagpur Zilla Parishad held on Tuesday. Three posts went to Congress candidates, namely Rajkumar Kusumbe, Milind Sute and Avantika Lekurwale, while one seat was allotted to Balu alias Praveen Jodh of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Advertisement

Senior Congress leaders, including former Minister Sunil Kedar and Rajendra Mulak, President, Nagpur Rural Congress Committee, held deliberations with the elected ZP members. After eliciting their views, the two leaders finalised the names of candidates for the Chairpersons’ posts. Rajkumar Kusumbe’s name was announced, while the names of Dudharam Savvalakhe and Shanta Kumre were under discussion as they represent the Ramtek Assembly segment that is being eyed by Mulak, said the reports.

Kusumbe is considered a confidant of Kedar and political circles also speculated that some leaders of Umred opposed the name of Milind Sute, but Kedar and former Vice President Manohar Kumbhare remained firm and his name was also finalised. Kusumbe is most likely to get coveted post of Chairperson (Finance), while Jodh may be allotted Agriculture, Sute would be given Social Welfare, Lekurwale will settle for Women and Child Welfare Committee.

In this election, MVA candidates got 38 votes, while BJP could secure only 13 votes.

Six absent, one neutral: The ongoing feud with the Congress Party continues to be on boil as sulking Nana Kambhale and Pritam Kawre, who had raised the banner of rebellion in the elections for the post of President and Vice President, remained absent from the voting today. In case of Shiv Sena (Shinde supporter), member Sanjay Zade also skipped the meeting, which hit the numerical strength of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Similarly, Opposition leader Atish Umre, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member Salil Deshmukh and Congress member Shankar Dadmal were also absent. Megha Mankar, who voted for the rebels in the previous election, remained neutral this time. A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders was held on Tuesday morning where it was decided to contest the elections. Though some members of the party were against putting up candidature for Chairperson polls as party strength was negligible, the majority view was that a fight should be put up.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement