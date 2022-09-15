Lumpy Skin Disease: Nagpur Collector orders to close Kalamna Animal Market

Advertisement

Nagpur: In view of the Lumpy Skin Disease outbreak, Nagpur District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar has issued a preventive order to close Cattle Market in Kalamna. The Collector has also issued instructions to eight departments to maintain strict vigil.

In any case of violation of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases in Animals Act 2009, and non-compliance of the guidelines issued by the District Administration, strict legal action will be taken against the animal owner and institution, reads the order. Heads of villages, panchayats, local bodies etc have been roped in this connection.

Advertisement

Notably, Lumpy Skin Disease has been found in cows of two villages in Saoner tehsil. Their samples have been sent to Pune for testing.

It is pertinent to mention that, there will be a ban on the transportation of cattle by vehicle outside as well as within the district. In any case of flouting norms, the cops have been given the right to take necessary action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement