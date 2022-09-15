Ex-tenant arrested for raping 20-year-old girl for over two-years in Ganeshpeth

Advertisement

Nagpur: Ganeshpeth Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping and threatening a young girl for over two-years. Based on the complaint lodged by the 20-year-old victim, cops have booked accused Nandkishor alias Nandu Moreshwar Ukey under Sections 376(2)(N), 334 read with Section 4 of POCSO Act and Sub-sections of 67,67(A) of the IT Act.

According to police sources, accused Ukey, a resident of Bajargaon used to live as a tenant at survivor’s house five-six years ago. Owing to which, the victim was familiar with him. Between June 2020 and December 2021, the Ukey took her to another rented house near Kumbhalkar College and raped her. Ukey also clicked intimate pictures of the survivor, which he later used to blackmail her for physical pleasure. The accused continued to sexually exploit the victim tillSeptember this year.

Following the prolonged torture, the survivor mustered courage to narrate her order to her mother. Taken aback with the news, the survivor’s mother took her to Ganeshpeth Police Station and filed a complaint.

Acting swiftly on the gravity of the situation, Ganeshpeth Police nabbed Ukey and placed him under arrest. Further investigations are on.

