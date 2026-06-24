Lucknow fire puts spotlight on Nagpur: 103 coaching centre buildings declared unsafe

Advertisement

Nagpur: The tragic fire in Lucknow that claimed the lives of 15 youngsters has cast a harsh spotlight on fire safety standards in educational institutions across the country. In Nagpur, official inspections have uncovered a worrying reality, more than 100 buildings housing coaching classes have been declared unsafe, while dozens are facing the prospect of electricity and water supply disconnection for failing to comply with mandatory fire safety norms.

The findings have triggered concerns over the safety of thousands of students who attend coaching institutes for competitive examinations such as IIT-JEE, NEET and MHT-CET across the city.

Gold Rate June 24 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 43,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,33,300 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,23,700/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The issue gained urgency following a fire incident at Bansal Pathshala on Mount Road in Sadar on May 6. Nearly 150 students narrowly escaped unharmed after a blaze erupted in an electricity meter unit on the first floor of a two-storey commercial complex. While no casualties were reported, the incident exposed serious shortcomings in emergency preparedness and fire safety arrangements at educational establishments operating from commercial complexes and modified residential buildings.

According to data from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Emergency Services Department, inspections of 141 buildings accommodating coaching classes were conducted till June 23. Of these, 103 were found lacking essential fire safety measures and were declared unsafe. Action has been initiated against them under Section 8(1) of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.

Advertisement

The civic body’s enforcement drive has also targeted repeat violators. As many as 40 coaching institutes have been proceeded against under Section 8(2)(a) of the Act, which allows authorities to seek disconnection of electricity and water supply to establishments that continue operating despite non-compliance.

Chief Fire Officer Tushar Barahate said notices were served to owners and occupiers directing them to install firefighting equipment and implement prescribed life safety measures within a stipulated timeframe.

“Despite repeated notices and enforcement measures, compliance has remained poor,” Barahate said.

The crackdown has also taken a legal turn. Records show that 15 cases have been referred to Nagpur city police for registration of FIRs under Section 36 of the Act, which provides for penal action against violators of fire safety regulations.

In addition, files relating to 60 coaching institutions have been forwarded to zonal offices for action against the alleged misuse of sanctioned building plans. Officials say inspections revealed several instances where residential premises were being used commercially as coaching centres without requisite approvals.

Despite months of inspections and notices, only 37 coaching institutes have so far submitted the mandatory ‘A’ certificate confirming compliance with firefighting and life safety requirements.

Fire department sources said the widespread misuse of sanctioned building plans remains a major concern. While the fire department has repeatedly alerted Assistant Municipal Commissioners about such violations, enforcement against unauthorized use of buildings largely falls within the jurisdiction of the town planning authorities.

With thousands of students attending coaching classes every day, the Lucknow tragedy and the recent Sadar fire scare have underscored the risks posed by inadequate safety measures. The latest inspection figures have intensified calls for stricter enforcement, raising a critical question: can Nagpur eliminate these safety hazards before a major disaster strikes?

🏆 BEST OF NAGPUR 2026

Which School Ranked #1?

Explore Rankings →

Advertisement

नागपुर में लिफ्ट मांगकर युवक का अपहरण #nagpurnews #crime #kidnapping #latestnews #maharashtranews मजदूर की मौत पर सड़क पर प्रदर्शन.. #nagpurnews #andolan #newsupdate #maharashtranews पानीपुरी विक्रेता पर चाकू से जानलेवा हमला #nagpurnews #Crime #murder #criminal #LatestNews मोरभवन बस स्टॉप पर चाकू लेकर हंगामा कर रहा आरोपी गिरफ्तार #nagpurnews... नागपुर में वाहन चोर गिरोह का भंडाफोड़ #nagpurnews #crime #latestnews #accusedarrested #maharashtra अहिल्यादेवी स्मारक में देरी पर आक्रोश #maharashtranews #latestnews #newsupdate #ahilyadeviholkar

×