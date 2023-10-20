Lt Gen Kahlon visits Army establishments in Nagpur, Kamptee, Pulgaon

Nagpur: Lieutenant General H S Kahlon, General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa Area visited Army Establishments in Nagpur, Kamptee and Pulgaon from October 16 to 19.

On October 16, the General Officer was briefed by Maj Gen S K Vidyarthi General Officer Commanding, HQ Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area about preparations of the Sub Area towards its role during war and peace, to include the active role being played in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief, Welfare Initiatives for Ex-Servicemen, tours of Sitabuldi Fort being conducted for civilians and other initiatives in progress. The General Officer appreciated the timely assistance provided by Indian Army at Nagpur on September 23 during the recent floods, wherein the civilians were evacuated and provided relief in a time bound manner.

The General Officer visited Kamptee where he was briefed about improvements in the station and logistics development capability. On October 17, enroute to Central Ammunition Depot Pulgaon, he visited Bapu Kutir, Sewagram.

In Pulgaon at the Central Ammunition Depot he was briefed about the latest new tech security arrangements and plans for new infra projects, said a press release issued by Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh, Defence PRO Nagpur.

