Goon murdered in Yashodhara Nagar, Nagpur

Nagpur: Tension erupted in the Yashodhara Nagar Police Station area after a goon was brutally done to death Thursday night.

Identified as Shabir Rajjak Sheikh alias Chaku (23), the deceased was a resident of MHADA Colony, Uppalwadi, Kapil Nagar.

Reports said that Shabir, who was allegedly involved in some crimes, was at loggerheads with his brothers over some dispute. Similarly, he also had a rivalry with one Rasad Ali. Rasad Ali allegedly smashed Shabir Ali’s head with a wooden post killing him at the spot and ran away.

Soon after the murder, a huge crowd of onlookers gathered at the spot. Staff from Yashodhara Nagar Police Station led by Senior PI D M Bhedodkar rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob. Cops sent the body to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem.

Cops launched a search for Rasad Ali. Senior PI Bhedodkar is conducting further investigations after registering a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

