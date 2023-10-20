Round Table 83 donates to deafness awareness event: Bridging the gap for Cochlear implant users

Nagpur: In a heartening display of community spirit and dedication to a noble cause, Round Table 83 (Nagpur) contributed significantly to the Deafness Awareness Event on October 18, 2023, at KIMS-Kingsway Hospitals, Nagpur. The event aims to shed light on hearing impairment, emphasizing the importance of early intervention, newborn hearing screening, and the integration of individuals with hearing impairment into mainstream society.

The Deafness Awareness Event, an annual initiative, provides a platform for children and adults with hearing impairment to showcase their talents and abilities. This year, the event gained even greater prominence with the esteemed presence of Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, as the chief guest. The presidents of the function were Padmashree Dr Milind Kirtane & Dr Bhaskar Rao Bollineni. The Guests of Honour were Dr Bhushan Upadhayay (DGP – Commandant General Homeguards, MH), Shekhar Mundhada, Col Prashant Joshi (Rtd), & Dr Prasanna Prabhu. The event was attended by Chairman Rahul Gugaliya, Treasurer Shivagya Arora and other Nagpur Round Table 83 members.

One of the main focuses of this year’s event is the inclusion of children with hearing impairment through the use of amplification devices like Cochlear Implants. These devices play a pivotal role in enabling these children to receive mainstream education and seamlessly integrate into society. To support this cause, Round Table 83 (Nagpur) provided relevant accessories used by users of Cochlear Implants. The objective is to make these vital devices accessible and affordable, ensuring that every person who requires them can lead a fulfilling life without any hindrance.

The event had inspiring performances by children with hearing impairment, showcasing their remarkable talents and proving that they are no less capable than their normal hearing peers. Additionally, a panel discussion led by experts in the field was held, addressing pertinent topics related to hearing impairment and its societal integration.

Round Table 83 (Nagpur) involvement in this initiative underscores their commitment to creating an inclusive society where every individual, regardless of their abilities, is given equal opportunities to thrive. Through their fundraising efforts, they are not only providing essential support to Cochlear Implant users but also raising awareness about the challenges faced by individuals with hearing impairment.

Through the Deafness Awareness Event, there will be a positive impact for years to come for the users of the Cochlear Implants, thanks to the dedicated efforts of Round Table 83 and their supporters. Together, they are fostering a more compassionate and understanding society, where the barriers faced by individuals with hearing impairment are gradually dismantled, paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future.

Round Table India, is an organization of young men bringing in change and excellence, by working towards state-of-the-art infrastructure for the education of underprivileged children and is into multiple community service activities. Till date, over 7890 classrooms have been built across India in over 3347 projects, impacting over 8.67 million children under the long-term project “Freedom through Education”.

Round Table India is a zero overhead organization and therefore every rupee raised by the organization goes purely into charitable projects and this year as well Nagpur Round Table 83 will continue its work towards any and all such projects. NRT 83 in Nagpur is a registered trust which can also accept CSR donations.

