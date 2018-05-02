7-year-old boy, school-bound minor girl go missing in city

Nagpur: A seven-year-old boy and a 12-year-old school-bound girl have reportedly gone missing from Nandanvan and Kalamna police jurisdictions respectively on Wednesday.

In the first incident, Vansh (7) resident of Shashtri Nagar under Nandanvan police had gone to play outside at around 9 am on Wednesday. However, when he did not return home even after a considerable amount of time his mother Ranjana and father Narendra Charde started search for him but in vain. Following which they approached Nandanvan police and filed a complaint.

Similarly, a 12-year-old girl residing under Kalamna police station area left home on Wednesday for going to school. She was wearing school uniform. However, the girl did not return home after school was over. Her parents searched her at all the possible places but could not find her. It is being suspected that some unidentified miscreants lured the girl and took her away. Based on the complaint of the parents of 12-year-old girl, Kalamna police have registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC and started the probe.