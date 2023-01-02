LPG cylinder blast destroys house in Lalganj, no casualties reported

Nagpur: A LPG cylinder blast reported in Lalganj area under Pachpaoli Police Station here, on Monday. Fortunately, no one was home when the incident occurred, hence no casualties were reported. However, the house was completely destroyed due to the blast, informed Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchake.

“Fire Department received the emergency call from the Lalganj area. Acting swiftly on the input, Firefighters rushed to the spot. Prima facie, a leakage from the LPG gas cylinder appeared to trigger fire. Luckily, no one was in the house. Thus no casualties were reported in the incident but the house took a severe impact following the blast,” CFO said.

