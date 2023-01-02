Airport Centre Point’s ‘outdoor catering services’ to make your every event memorable!!

Nagpur: What’s the most important part of any event you ask? Food, period!

Even if the rest of the event is a complete bust, everyone who attended your special occasion will surely depart with a delighted grin and won’t forget to heap lavish praise on the food if the delicacies you offered are delectable! Thus, the event’s snack table has to be prepared with the best catering for food and beverages. And therefore, selecting the right catering services while hosting guests is paramount!

And to rescue you of all that trouble, Airport Centre Point — one of the most trusted hotel brands from Second Capital of the State — has brought ‘Outdoor Catering Services’ to make every event memorable!

For Saheb Singh Arora, Director, Airport Centre Point and Bablu Da Dabha 2.0, customer satisfaction is as important as their products and services! This core belief has helped Airport Centre Point garner a vast base of customers, which continues to grow by the day. In a bid to expand our line of products and services to cater a larger client base, we’ve launched Airport Centre Point’s ‘outdoor catering services’, says Saheb Singh Arora.

Airport Centre Point’s Outdoor Catering Services provides catering for Corporate Events, Weddings, Anniversaries, Birthdays and many more! The elegant style of Airport Centre Point’s Outdoor Catering Services can be catered from 100-1000 plus guests.

For Enquiries Contact:

7350015432, 9011036265, 0712 2284041/49

banquets@airportcentrepoint.com

131/1, Wardha Road, Nagpur.

