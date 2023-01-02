First batch of Agniveers starts training at Guards Regimental Center, Kamptee

Nagpur: The first batch of Agniveers for Brigade of The GUARDS reported at Guards Regimental Center, Kamptee in Nagpur district from various recruiting offices, between December 25 and December 31, 2022.

A total of 112 Agniveers have reported for six months of training before getting attested in the Indian Army.

The six month training at Guards Regimental Center, Kamptee began from January 2, 2023, post which they will be sent to their units for further specialised training for Indian Army.

