Low Turnout at VPTL Matches Raises Questions About Venue Choice

Nagpur– As the Vidarbha Premier T20 League (VPTL) continues its run at the Vidarbha Cricket Association’s (VCA) international stadium in Jamtha, one thing is visibly missing—the crowd.

Despite featuring exciting local talent and the support of Vidarbha’s cricketing ecosystem, several matches have been played in front of near-empty stands, prompting fans and local observers to question whether the league is connecting with its intended audience.

Low Attendance at a World-Class Stadium

Multiple sources point to a single, consistent issue: location.

The VCA Stadium in Jamtha, while state-of-the-art and known for hosting international cricket, is located approximately 16 to 20 kilometers from Nagpur’s city center. For everyday spectators—students, families, and working professionals—this distance presents a significant hurdle. Limited public transportation, lack of late-night travel options, and weekday scheduling have contributed to low turnout.

According to a local fan, “The matches are good, and the players are talented. But with the stadium so far away, it becomes inconvenient to attend, especially on weekdays.”

A Solution Close to Home

With dwindling attendance threatening to impact the spirit of the league, many are proposing a simple yet powerful solution: hold select matches at the Old VCA Ground in Civil Lines.

This centrally located venue was once the heartbeat of cricket in Nagpur. While it lacks the grandeur of Jamtha, it offers far better accessibility and a strong connection with the local community. Fans argue that the Old Ground would naturally draw higher weekday attendance and foster a closer, more energized atmosphere—something the current venue is missing.

Time for a Balanced Approach?

Stakeholders and former players have suggested a hybrid hosting model:

Use the Jamtha stadium for marquee games, semifinals, and the final

Schedule regular or weekday fixtures at the Old VCA Ground to ensure greater fan turnout and community participation

This approach could balance prestige with practicality, allowing VPTL to grow as both a televised product and a grassroots cricket celebration.

An Appeal to the VCA

The Vidarbha Premier T20 League is a valuable initiative. It has the potential to inspire future cricketers and unite the local community. But for that to happen, the league must be made more accessible to the very people it represents.

A coach from a local club summarized the sentiment well: “A packed smaller stadium creates more energy than an empty large one. If you want the league to live in the hearts of fans, it must be brought closer to them—literally.”

Whether the VCA takes this suggestion forward remains to be seen. But the message from the stands is clear: it’s time to bring VPTL back to the city.

