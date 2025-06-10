BJP Launches ‘Amrit Kaal’ Campaign in Nagpur to Mark 11 Years of Modi Government

Advertisement



Nagpur: With the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 11 successful years in office, India is now said to be entering the transformative phase of “Amrit Kaal.” During this period, the nation has witnessed significant progress in various sectors, including poverty alleviation, social justice, technology, education, and national security.

Between 2014 and 2025, over 260 million citizens have been lifted out of poverty. The government has focused on delivering essential services—sanitation, drinking water, housing, healthcare, and education—to the most underprivileged sections of society. Strategic initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment, youth development, and upliftment of marginalized communities have also been implemented with measurable impact.

Against this backdrop, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagpur City unit has launched a campaign titled “Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal: 11 Years of Unmatched Service, Good Governance, and Welfare”, aiming to create public awareness about the government’s achievements. To kick off the campaign, a press conference was held today with several senior BJP leaders in attendance.

Key Initiatives Planned:

1. Inaugural Press Conference:

The campaign will be formally launched on June 12, 2025, at 12 PM at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth, with a press meet led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

2. 1,000 Public Outreach Meetings (Jan Samvad Sabhas):

Across six assembly constituencies and 20 mandals in Nagpur, 10 meetings per mandal will be held to communicate the government’s 11-year journey of achievements to citizens.

3. 20 Major Sankalp Sabhas:

Large-scale gatherings to present the developmental works of both central and state governments and reaffirm commitment to future goals.

4. Legal Experts’ Meet (Vidhijna Parishad):

Discussion on judicial reforms with professionals from the legal sector.

5. Economic Experts’ Forum:

Interactive session with chartered accountants, company secretaries, and financial professionals to discuss economic policies.

6. Teachers’ Roundtable:

Dialogue on educational reforms with educators and academic experts.

7. Young Entrepreneurs’ Meet:

Celebration and discussion with self-reliant, innovative entrepreneurs under the age of 35.

8. Digital Media Competitions:

Competitions on Reels, Blogs, and Short Films. Registrations begin on June 12, with the deadline on June 24.

9. Exhibitions on 11 Years of Governance:

Photo and multimedia exhibitions across all constituencies showcasing major initiatives and achievements.

10. Welfare Scheme Camps:

Camps in 20 mandals to deliver government welfare benefits directly to eligible citizens.

11. Social Media Panel Discussions:

Online forums featuring experts from various fields discussing topics relevant to governance and development.

12. Chaupal Conversations:

Interactive sessions in malls, public squares, and parks to engage with the public and raise awareness.

13. Special Interaction Session:

A notable event on June 21 at Suresh Bhat Auditorium, where Dr. Uday Nirgudkar will hold an open dialogue with Shri Nitin Gadkari.

14. “Ghar Chalo” Campaign:

Door-to-door distribution of informative brochures highlighting public welfare decisions made by the central, state, and local governments.

Through these wide-ranging programs, the BJP aims to ensure that every citizen in Nagpur is informed about the central government’s performance over the past decade. According to party leaders, this journey of “Amrit Kaal” is not just about development, but about building a confident, self-reliant new India.

