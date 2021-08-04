Lovlina signs off with bronze medal on Olympics debut

Lovlina Borgohain signed off with a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after losing 0-5 to reigning World champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the women’s Welterweight (64-69kg) boxing semi-finals on Wednesday.

The defeat brought an end to India’s campaign in the sport at the ongoing Games.

Up against, quite literally, a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance.

The Assam boxer also coped a one-point deduction in the second round for not paying attention to the referee’s instructions despite a couple of cautions.

The Indian girl’s start was not all that bad, as she stood up to the strong challenge, but she came undone after Surmeneli got down to connecting her vicious hooks and body shots.

The third round was punishing for Borgohain, who faced two standing eight counts during the bout.

Nonetheless, she returns home a history-maker.