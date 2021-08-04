Covid-19: Now GMCH to conduct Delta Plus virus test in Nagpur

Nagpur: The testing of the Delta Plus virus, which experts predict could be attributed to the third wave of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) is likely to be done in the Second Capital of the State. The Genome sequencing – mutation check technique in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) to check the Delta Plus variants – facility will be available in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Nagpur. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the Government by the GMCH authorities. Earlier samples have to be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune or other laboratories for this test.

The mutated Delta Plus virus was responsible for the maximum number of cases in the second wave of the Coronavirus. Now that the experts have predicted that Delta Plus virus can cause a third wave, 25 samples each from Mayo and GMCH are being sent to NIV lab at Pune every month for the tests. Owing to which, GMCH authorities have sent a proposal for ‘genome sequencing’ to the government. Once permitted, the equipment, its management, materials, testing kits and manpower will be prepared. Doctors will be trained to handle this device.

New RTPCR Machine:

Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut and Collector R Vimala and both have given green flag for new RTPCR machine proposed by the GMCH. The process of purchasing equipment worth Rs 2 crore has started. This device will carry over 8,000 tests in a single day.