Cyber crook dupes man by siphoning off Rs 2.70 lakh from his account

Nagpur: A Cybercrook defrauded a 29-year-old boy by siphoning off Rs 2.70 lakh from his bank account after sending him a link on his cellphone. The victim, Mustakim Bari Abdul Salam, a resident of Plot No 40, Haji Nagar, Kalamna Road, New Kamptee, received a call from one Raju Mahato on July 21 who requested him to purchase gift cards and vouchers.

The caller persuaded him to accept the offer and forwarded him a link on his mobile phone. After he opened the link on his smart phone, the trickster siphoned off Rs 2.70 lakh from his account.

Following the victim’s complaint, New Kamptee Police registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66 of Information Technology Act, and started the probe.