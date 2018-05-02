Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Sep 12th, 2019

Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil Architecture college gets NAAC nod

Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil College of Architecture run by Vidharbh Bahu UdeshiyaShikshanSantha had applied for Assessment and Accreditation to NAAC, Bangalore. The proposal of the college was approved by NAAC and accordingly to the Peer team consisting of Dr.KumarVellanki,Dr.RaneeVedamuthu,Dr.S.K.Singh visited the college on 30th and 31st August 2019. The Peer team saw the infrastructure and facilities made available to the students. The members of the Peer team inspected the laboratories, classrooms, studios etc. in the college.

They also interacted with Employees, the Management, Students, Alumni and the Parents. The peer team expressed satisfaction over the progress and development made by the college during the span of only 8 years.

TGPCA is the first college of Architecture in Nagpur to get assessed and accredited by NAAC. The college has been accredited with B grade score of CGPA 2.47. Accreditation gave opportunity to the institute to know itsStrength and Weaknesses through an informed review process. This gave the institution a new sense of direction and identity.

Principal Prof. Vandana Khante, Dr.Ravikumar Bhargava IQAC Cordinator, Prof.NiteshJibhkate,NAAC co-ordinator with the members of teaching and non-teaching staff put in great endowment for this achievement. Dr.Mohan Gaikwad-Patil , Chairman, Gaikwad Patil Group, Prof. Sandeep Gaikwad, Treasurer of the foundation, Shri. Anil Hood, Executive Director congratulated the staff members of TGPCA for the success and appreciated the sincere efforts made by all stake holders of the college.

Happening Nagpur
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Street plays at Futala appeal for saving Bharatvan
Street plays at Futala appeal for saving Bharatvan
Nagpur Crime News
Two goons torch woman’s car in Nandanvan
Two goons torch woman’s car in Nandanvan
Youth kills old friend over pending debt in MIDC
Youth kills old friend over pending debt in MIDC
Maharashtra News
कामठीत गणरायाला साश्रू नयनाने निरोप
कामठीत गणरायाला साश्रू नयनाने निरोप
स्वच्छतेचे गुणांकणासाठी एसएसजी 2019 ह्या एप वर ऑनलाइन प्रतिक्रिया नोंदवा-बीडीओ सचिन सूर्यवंशी
स्वच्छतेचे गुणांकणासाठी एसएसजी 2019 ह्या एप वर ऑनलाइन प्रतिक्रिया नोंदवा-बीडीओ सचिन सूर्यवंशी
Hindi News
अन्नामृत फाउंडेशन के सेंट्रलाइज्ड किचन का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण।
अन्नामृत फाउंडेशन के सेंट्रलाइज्ड किचन का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण।
नागपुर मंडल अब यात्री ले सकते है योगा,वर्कआउट का लाभ
नागपुर मंडल अब यात्री ले सकते है योगा,वर्कआउट का लाभ
Trending News
Bachpan Play School Horror : Following CP’s intervention FIR filed after 10 days, cops to seize CCTV
Bachpan Play School Horror : Following CP’s intervention FIR filed after 10 days, cops to seize CCTV
As BJP-ruled states cut traffic fines, Gadkari defends new rules
As BJP-ruled states cut traffic fines, Gadkari defends new rules
Featured News
‘Weeping’ Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road exposes shabby NHAI work
‘Weeping’ Railway Under-Bridge on Koradi Road exposes shabby NHAI work
Six dead, several injured as bus rams into truck on Pune-Bengaluru highway
Six dead, several injured as bus rams into truck on Pune-Bengaluru highway
Trending In Nagpur
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
Lord Ganesha Gets Grand Send-off across Nagpur, 10-day Mega Festival Comes to a Close
जैविक खत निर्मिती प्रकल्प स्पर्धेत डॉ.राममनोहर लोहिया शाळा प्रथम
जैविक खत निर्मिती प्रकल्प स्पर्धेत डॉ.राममनोहर लोहिया शाळा प्रथम
बसपा नेत्यांनी दीक्षाभुमीला भेट दिली
बसपा नेत्यांनी दीक्षाभुमीला भेट दिली
Hudkeshwar PSI donates month’s salary for blind inmates’ hostel in Washim
Hudkeshwar PSI donates month’s salary for blind inmates’ hostel in Washim
नागपूर महानगरपालिका व इंडियन ऑईल कॉर्पोरेश लि.मध्ये सामंजस्य करार
नागपूर महानगरपालिका व इंडियन ऑईल कॉर्पोरेश लि.मध्ये सामंजस्य करार
‘इनोव्हेशन पर्व’मधील संकल्पनांना जागतिक पातळीवर नेण्याचा प्रयत्न : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
‘इनोव्हेशन पर्व’मधील संकल्पनांना जागतिक पातळीवर नेण्याचा प्रयत्न : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
Two notorious mobile burglars nabbed by Pachpaoli cops
Two notorious mobile burglars nabbed by Pachpaoli cops
नागपुर मंडल अब यात्री ले सकते है योगा,वर्कआउट का लाभ
नागपुर मंडल अब यात्री ले सकते है योगा,वर्कआउट का लाभ
पानीपुरी के ठेले पर सड़क का गंदा पानी उपयोग में लानेवाले के खिलाफ कार्रवाई
पानीपुरी के ठेले पर सड़क का गंदा पानी उपयोग में लानेवाले के खिलाफ कार्रवाई
Uncle-nephew duo drown in Vena River during Ganesh visarjan
Uncle-nephew duo drown in Vena River during Ganesh visarjan
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145