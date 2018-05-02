Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil Architecture college gets NAAC nod

Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil College of Architecture run by Vidharbh Bahu UdeshiyaShikshanSantha had applied for Assessment and Accreditation to NAAC, Bangalore. The proposal of the college was approved by NAAC and accordingly to the Peer team consisting of Dr.KumarVellanki,Dr.RaneeVedamuthu,Dr.S.K.Singh visited the college on 30th and 31st August 2019. The Peer team saw the infrastructure and facilities made available to the students. The members of the Peer team inspected the laboratories, classrooms, studios etc. in the college.

They also interacted with Employees, the Management, Students, Alumni and the Parents. The peer team expressed satisfaction over the progress and development made by the college during the span of only 8 years.

TGPCA is the first college of Architecture in Nagpur to get assessed and accredited by NAAC. The college has been accredited with B grade score of CGPA 2.47. Accreditation gave opportunity to the institute to know itsStrength and Weaknesses through an informed review process. This gave the institution a new sense of direction and identity.

Principal Prof. Vandana Khante, Dr.Ravikumar Bhargava IQAC Cordinator, Prof.NiteshJibhkate,NAAC co-ordinator with the members of teaching and non-teaching staff put in great endowment for this achievement. Dr.Mohan Gaikwad-Patil , Chairman, Gaikwad Patil Group, Prof. Sandeep Gaikwad, Treasurer of the foundation, Shri. Anil Hood, Executive Director congratulated the staff members of TGPCA for the success and appreciated the sincere efforts made by all stake holders of the college.