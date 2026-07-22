London Stock Exchange to Launch Nearly 24-Hour Trading Platform in 2027

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London: The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has announced plans to launch LSE 24, a new trading platform that will offer nearly 24-hour trading, five days a week, marking a significant shift in the way global financial markets operate. The platform is expected to go live in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Initially, LSE 24 will facilitate trading in Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs), with equity trading expected to be added in a later phase. The platform will operate independently of the exchange’s main market, allowing investors from different time zones to trade well beyond traditional market hours.

The new system is being developed to support AI-powered and automated trading, providing advanced order management, real-time market data, faster trade execution, and secure connectivity. It will also integrate with the London Stock Exchange Group’s Digital Securities Depository to streamline the settlement and management of digital securities.

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The move comes amid rising global demand for extended trading hours, driven by increasing participation from international investors and the growing popularity of markets that operate almost around the clock. The initiative is expected to improve market liquidity, offer greater flexibility to traders worldwide, and further strengthen London’s position as a global financial hub.

Client testing of the LSE 24 platform is expected to begin later this year, ahead of its planned commercial launch in 2027.

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