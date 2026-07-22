What BharatNet Phase 3 Actually Changes for a BSNL Landline User

Advertisement

BharatNet Phase 3 was officially launched on May 24, 2026. BSNL is the single project management agency for the entire network. For BSNL landline users in rural and semi-urban areas, it brings new fiber infrastructure, FTTH broadband options, and a gradual upgrade to the connectivity available alongside their existing landline.

BSNL landline users in rural India have been on the same copper-based infrastructure for years. BharatNet Phase 3 changes the infrastructure around that connection without replacing the landline itself.

The Government of India officially launched BharatNet Phase 3 on May 24, 2026. The project targets 6.25 lakh villages with high-speed fiber broadband by 2028. BSNL landline bill payment processes, billing cycles, and existing plan terms remain unchanged. What changes is what becomes available alongside the landline as Phase 3 reaches each area.

Gold Rate July 20 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 42,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,20,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

For BSNL landline and broadband bill payments, Bajaj Pay, the Bharat Connect payments platform on Bajaj Finance, shows the exact outstanding amount before you confirm, through UPI, cards, or net banking.

What BharatNet Phase 3 Is

BharatNet is the Government of India’s national rural broadband project. It was launched in 2011 and has progressed through three phases.

Advertisement

Phase 3 was approved by the Union Cabinet on August 4, 2023, with an allocation of Rs. 1.39 lakh crore. The phase targets optical fiber connectivity to 2.64 lakh Gram Panchayats in a ring topology, with each ring covering 8 to 10 GPs. Non-GP villages, approximately 3.8 lakh in number, are covered on a demand-driven basis.

By March 2025, 2,18,347 GPs were made service-ready under the BharatNet project, per the PIB. Optical fiber cable laid had reached 42.13 lakh route kilometres. FTTH connections commissioned stood at 13.93 lakh by December 2025.

The network is designed to be 5G backhaul ready and includes IoT capabilities, making it a long-term infrastructure investment rather than a short-term connectivity fix.

BSNL’s Role in Phase 3

BSNL has a specific and official role in BharatNet Phase 3 that directly connects the project to every BSNL landline subscriber.

The Government of India appointed BSNL as the single Project Management Agency for operation and maintenance of the entire BharatNet network, per the official PIB announcement. This means that the fiber infrastructure being laid under Phase 3 is managed and maintained by the same organisation that handles the landline connection.

On April 9, 2025, Digital Bharat Nidhi, the government funding body under the Department of Telecommunications, signed a utilisation agreement with BSNL for 1.5 crore FTTH connections over five years under the BharatNet Udyami model. These connections will be delivered through local entrepreneurs and self-help groups at the village level.

What It Means for a BSNL Landline User

BharatNet Phase 3 does not replace the BSNL landline. It builds fiber infrastructure alongside it. Here is what changes and what does not.

Aspect What Changes What Does Not Change Landline connection No change to the existing copper line Same number, same service BSNL landline bill No change to billing cycle or plan BSNL landline bill payment process unchanged Broadband availability FTTH broadband becomes available in Phase 3 areas Existing broadband plans continue Infrastructure Fiber laid to the GP level and beyond Copper backbone in place until replaced Service provider BSNL remains the connection provider No change

For landline users in areas where Phase 3 fiber reaches, the practical change is that FTTH broadband becomes an option through the BharatNet Udyami model. A BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH plan can be taken alongside the existing landline. BSNL’s rural FTTH plans start at Rs. 249 per month for basic speeds.

What to Expect During Rollout

BharatNet Phase 3 is a large-scale infrastructure project. Deployment is area by area, not nationwide at once. Here is what landline users in Phase 3 areas may experience.

Temporary service disruptions: When fiber is being laid near existing infrastructure, brief disruptions to the landline or existing broadband connection are possible. These are typically short and planned.

When fiber is being laid near existing infrastructure, brief disruptions to the landline or existing broadband connection are possible. These are typically short and planned. Contact from BharatNet Udyami entrepreneurs: In areas where FTTH deployment is complete, local BNU entrepreneurs may reach out to offer FTTH connections. These are legitimate contacts under the BharatNet Udyami model. Verify any offer by checking with your nearest BSNL customer service centre.

In areas where FTTH deployment is complete, local BNU entrepreneurs may reach out to offer FTTH connections. These are legitimate contacts under the BharatNet Udyami model. Verify any offer by checking with your nearest BSNL customer service centre. FTTH availability check: Not all areas will receive Phase 3 connections at the same time. The project targets completion by 2028. Members can check GP-level connectivity status on the BharatNet portal or by contacting the BSNL local exchange.

Managing Your BSNL Landline Bill

BharatNet Phase 3 brings no changes to how BSNL landline bills are issued or paid. Monthly billing cycles and plan terms continue as before.

To download your BSNL landline bill for a specific period, log in to the BSNL customer portal at bsnl.co.in using your landline number and registered credentials. Bills are available in the billing section by month.

Keeping a download of your bill is useful for tracking consumption, verifying charges after any infrastructure work in your area, and for reference if a complaint is raised.

Pay Your BSNL Landline Bill on Bajaj Finance

Pay your BSNL landline bill payment before the due date each month. Bajaj Finance fetches the current outstanding amount directly from BSNL before you confirm.

Steps to pay your BSNL landline bill:

Open the Bajaj Finance app or visit bajajfinserv.in and log in Go to Bills and Recharges and select Landline Select BSNL as your provider Enter your landline number and fetch the bill Review the exact outstanding amount before confirming Choose a payment method and complete the payment for an instant Bharat Connect receipt

BharatNet Phase 3 launched May 24, 2026, targets 6.25 lakh villages with fiber broadband by 2028. BSNL manages the entire network as the single project management agency. For BSNL landline users, the existing connection and billing remain unchanged. What changes is the fiber infrastructure being built around it, which opens the option of FTTH broadband in areas Phase 3 reaches. The landline continues. The connectivity available alongside it expands.

Advertisement

सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षकों की भर्ती प्रस्ताव खारिज #maharashtranews #नवी मुंबई #newsupdate #maharashtra इगतपुरी में मानसून का जादू! #Igatpuri #KasaraGhat #Monsoon #Rain #MaharashtraTourism #Nashik #Travel जालना में कांग्रेस का केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन #maharashtranews #जालना #newsupdate... राहुल गांधी का 'छात्र आंदोलन सिर्फ नौटंकी': परिणय फुके #NagpurNews #maharashtra #BJP... यवतमाल : शिक्षक पर पोक्सो, छात्रा का उत्पीड़न #vidarbhanews #यवतमाल #newsupdate #vidarbha... प्रश्नपत्र लीक पर कांग्रेस का आंदोलन नौटंकी : बावनकुले #bawankule #NagpurNews #Congress...

×