‘Lokshahi Din’ at NMC on Nov 6

Nagpur: ‘Lokshahi Din’ is being organized at the Central Office of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) at Civil Lines on Monday, November 6 at 10 am.

As per the decision of Maharashtra State Government dated December 30, 1999, the first Monday of every month is organized as ‘Lokshahi Din’ in order to redress the grievances of the people. Accordingly, on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 10 am, Lokshahi Din is being organized at NMC’s Panjabrao Deshmukh Memorial Standing Committee Hall.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has appealed to the concerned citizens to attend the Lokshahi Din at the scheduled time with their grievances.

