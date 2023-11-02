CP diktat to Nagpurians: Burst crackers only for 2 hrs from 8 pm to 10 during Diwali

Nagpur: In anticipation of the upcoming Diwali festival, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday has issued a set of directives concerning the regulation of firecrackers during the festive period. These directives aim to ensure public safety, environmental conservation, and adherence to the recent Supreme Court guidelines on firecracker usage.

Commissioner Kumar said that bursting of firecrackers is permitted only from 8 pm to 10 pm during Diwali. This two-hour window has been defined by the Supreme Court to limit the noise and emissions caused by fireworks. Authorized firecracker shops can remain open for business until 11 pm during the festive period. This extension in operating hours is intended to accommodate the sale of firecrackers while ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court’s timing restrictions.

Kumar directed all Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police to establish special teams to ensure strict adherence to the Supreme Court’s guidelines regarding the timing and types of firecrackers that can be used during Diwali. Shopkeepers were directed to strictly follow the conditions outlined in the licenses issued to them. Commissioner Kumar emphasized the importance of not compromising the safety and security of both the shops and customers.

The police chief advised shop owners to sell only green crackers. These eco-friendly firecrackers have noise levels up to 125 decibels, as per the endorsement of an official from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). This directive aligns with efforts to reduce the environmental impact of fireworks.

The MPCB, in coordination with officials from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, conducts pre-Diwali tests on all types of firecrackers available in the market. This ensures that the firecrackers meet safety and environmental standards. Green crackers can be identified by a green hologram on the packaging.

Firecracker shop owners were reminded not to encroach upon footpaths and roads and to conduct their business only from designated areas. Violators of this directive will face legal action.

These directives from Commissioner Amitesh Kumar aim to strike a balance between allowing the celebration of Diwali with fireworks and ensuring the well-being of residents and the environment. By emphasizing the use of green crackers and restricting the timing of fireworks, the authorities aim to reduce the adverse effects of Diwali celebrations on air quality and noise pollution while promoting a safe and environmentally conscious festival.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Emergency Services Department has issued temporary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 844 shops to sell firecrackers during Diwali. The number of shops has increased by almost 100 as compared to previous year when there were 756 authorised cracker shops.

In 2021, there were 665 authorised firecracker shops, according to data obtained from NMC’s Fire Department.

