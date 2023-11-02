Nagpur SP halts increments of 6 PIs, over 15 constables

Nagpur: Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagpur Rural, Harssh Poddar, has taken a stern stand against dereliction of duties by police personnel and stopped increments of six Police Inspectors (PIs) and more than 15 police constables.

The action was initiated following a series of cross-raids conducted by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special squads within the jurisdiction of the personnel. SP Poddar announced that the increment of PI-ranked officials would be halted for a period of one year, while constables would not receive increments for three years. This decisive action serves as a clear message that illegal activities would not be tolerated in any circumstances, the SP added.

Advertisement

The Special squads of LCB and SP have been actively engaged in continuous operations targeting illegal liquor dens, sand transportation and cattle transportation in the district after SP Poddar took reins in the first week of September. SP Poddar claimed that the action was not in response to a single raid but was a result of more than three raids and noncompliance with their duties.

The SP asserted, “I have instructed officials to ensure that no illegal activities take place within their respective jurisdictions.” Beat marshals have been made accountable for any wrongdoings within their designated areas and Police Station In-charges have also been held responsible for failing to manage their responsibilities, he said.

400 rewards in two months

In addition to punitive measures, SP Harssh Poddar has recognised the efforts of police officers by distributing numerous rewards. For the past two months, more than 400 rewards have been bestowed upon police officers for their exemplary work in crime detection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement