Viral Video: Nagpur traffic cop caught on camera taking ‘money’ from biker to release his vehicle

Nagpur: In a viral video circulated on social media platforms, two traffic cops who intercepted a biker riding without helmet at Automotive Square were caught taking money in lieu of releasing their vehicle. The video is said to be a couple of days old.

In the video, two traffic cops who intercepted a biker can be seen ‘do the talking!’ After a few seconds, the rider can be seen taking out money from his back pocket and placing it in the traffic cop’s hand. Following which the two cops clear the way for the rider.

Watch Viral Video Here:

