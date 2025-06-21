Locked home burgled, booty worth Rs 3.77 lakh stolen in Nandanvan

Advertisement



Nagpur: Unidentified burglars broke into a locked house in Nandanvan and decamped with cash and valuables worth approximately Rs 3.77 lakh while the family was away in Gujarat.

The theft occurred between June 16 and June 20, while 74-year-old Ramgovind Ramchandra Khobragade, a resident of Plot No. 778, New Nandanvan Layout near the water tank, was on a family trip to Gujarat.

Taking advantage of the situation, some suspects broke the front lock and latch, entered the bedroom, and stole Rs 1,00,000 in cash along with gold and silver ornaments, a DVR, and a hard disk.

Based on a complaint lodged by Tejaswini Nilesh Dhage (36), a resident of NIT Quarters, Nandanvan Police have registered an FIR under Sections 305, 331(3), and 331(4) of the BNS.