DPS MIHAN Celebrates International Yoga Day

DPS MIHAN marked International Yoga Day with a spirit of unity and wellness on 21st June 2025. Promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being among the staff, was conducted on the school campus with great enthusiasm.
The session was graced by Ms. Shivali Wadalkar, a renowned yoga practitioner and wellness expert, who guided students and faculty members through a rejuvenating and mindful yoga session. With her expertise and calming presence, Ms. Wadalkar led participants through a series of asanas, pranayama, and meditative practices, emphasizing the importance of integrating yoga into daily life for holistic health.
Ms. Nidhi Yadav, Principal, DPS MIHAN expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Wadalkar and highlighted the role of yoga in fostering concentration, resilience, and inner peace in today’s fast-paced world.