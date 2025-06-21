Banned scented tobacco seized in Imambada, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a crackdown under ‘Operation Thunder’, Imambada Police seized a large quantity of banned flavoured tobacco and paan masala from a 20-year-old man in Indira Nagar, Jattarodi, Nagpur.

The action was taken under the directive of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, aimed at curbing the sale and possession of narcotics and prohibited substances across Nagpur. On June 20, between 8:30 pm and 11:00 pm, police received a tip-off regarding the illegal possession of scented tobacco at the residence of Bhushan alias Sanket Anil Shebe.

A raid was conducted in the presence of Food Safety Officer Amarnath Sontakke and witnesses. During the search, Shebe was found storing various flavoured tobacco products, scented supari, and paan masala with the intent to sell them for profit. The seized items are estimated to be worth Rs 22,296.

A case has been registered at Imambada Police Station. Further investigations are on.