Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha

Nagpur/Mumbai: Maharashtra government has said that there has been no change in the policy and that the lockdown will remain.

The statement comes as domestic flights are scheduled to resume services across the nation.

Clarifying on the issue, the Maharashtra government said, “No decision to let flight operations to start from Monday.”

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 44,582. Maharashtra also ops the tally with 1,517 deaths.