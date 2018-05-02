Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, May 23rd, 2020

    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha

    Nagpur/Mumbai: Maharashtra government has said that there has been no change in the policy and that the lockdown will remain.

    The statement comes as domestic flights are scheduled to resume services across the nation.

    Clarifying on the issue, the Maharashtra government said, “No decision to let flight operations to start from Monday.”

    The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 44,582. Maharashtra also ops the tally with 1,517 deaths.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Nagpur Crime News
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Maharashtra News
    आज संपुर्ण काटोल नरखेड विधानसभेत मेरा आंगण… मेरा रणांगण… माजी पंचायत समिती सभापती संदीप सरोदे
    सामाजिक बांधिलकीतुन ४० रक्तदात्या नी केले रक्तदान
    Hindi News
    Video: गोंदिया रेलवे स्टेशन पर प्रवासी मजदूरों ने मचाई मिनरल वाटर बोतल भरे पैकेट की लूट
    रामनगर में कन्टेनमेंट झोन शुरू रखने को लेकर नागरिकों का विरोध
    Trending News
    Ramnagar residents protest against containment zone restrictions
    Covid cases soar to 410 in Nagpur as beggar, pregnant lady, man from Mum test positive
    Featured News
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    MAH MBA CET Result 2020 declared! How to check Maharashtra MBA CET result
    Trending In Nagpur
    Maha’s Covid-19 mortality rate down in 1 month
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    Ramadan Eid Relief Kit Distribution by Muslim Youth League National Committee At Nagpur Maharashtra.
    रामनगर में कन्टेनमेंट झोन शुरू रखने को लेकर नागरिकों का विरोध
    Ramnagar residents protest against containment zone restrictions
    Covid cases soar to 410 in Nagpur as beggar, pregnant lady, man from Mum test positive
    Nagpur Round Table 83 aid cops of Hingna Police Station’s noble gesture
    Two months straight ‘work from home’ taking toll on employees’ personal, professional lives
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
