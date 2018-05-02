Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, May 24th, 2020

    Lockdown may not end on May 31: Uddhav

    Mumbai/Nagpur: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he has sought more time from the civil aviation ministry to resume domestic air travel in the state and added that he cannot ensure if lockdown will be over by May 31 as “multiplication of virus” is picking up.

    “We cannot say that lockdown will be over by May 31. We will have to see how we will go forward. The coming time is crucial as the multiplication of the virus is picking up. I want to assure the medical fraternity that we are with them in all ways,” Thackeray said.

    “Today morning, I spoke to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to give us some time to do preparations (to resume domestic air travel),” he said.

    civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Thursday said that a minimum and maximum fare for three months has been set for the domestic flight services, which resume from May 25.

    The Maharashtra chief minister further asserted that the fight against COVID-19 is “going to be tougher” now but there is no need to panic as the state government is prepared with extra health facilities.

    Maharashtra has crossed the 47,000 mark for COVID-19 cases, of which the number of active patients is 33,786 and over 13,000 have recovered from the disease.

    As monsoon is approaching, Thackeray said, “In the rainy season, related ailments will be there too. So, we need to take extra precautions.”

    Thackeray also said it was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly and now it cannot be lifted all at once.

    Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Thackeray also said there was a need to be extra cautious during the upcoming monsoon.

    “It was wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly. It will be equally wrong to lift it in one go. It will be a double whammy for our own people,” he said in a televised message.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Video: Nagpur CP B.K.Upadhyay visits labour camp in Pardi 
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Nagpur Crime News
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Maharashtra News
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    आज संपुर्ण काटोल नरखेड विधानसभेत मेरा आंगण… मेरा रणांगण… माजी पंचायत समिती सभापती संदीप सरोदे
    आज संपुर्ण काटोल नरखेड विधानसभेत मेरा आंगण… मेरा रणांगण… माजी पंचायत समिती सभापती संदीप सरोदे
    Hindi News
    सोशल मिडियातून उत्पादकांना आत्मनिर्भर होण्याची संधी : अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक.
    सोशल मिडियातून उत्पादकांना आत्मनिर्भर होण्याची संधी : अजित पारसे, सोशल मीडिया विश्लेषक.
    Salman के साथ ‘Ready’ में काम कर चुके ‘छोटे अमर चौधरी’ नहीं रहे, 27 साल की उम्र में हुआ निधन
    Salman के साथ ‘Ready’ में काम कर चुके ‘छोटे अमर चौधरी’ नहीं रहे, 27 साल की उम्र में हुआ निधन
    Trending News
    Corona cases surge at 423 in Nagpur, over 300 treated!
    Corona cases surge at 423 in Nagpur, over 300 treated!
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Lockdown may not end on May 31: Uddhav
    Lockdown may not end on May 31: Uddhav
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    Lockdown to remain, no decision on flights: Maha
    Trending In Nagpur
    Corona cases surge at 423 in Nagpur, over 300 treated!
    Corona cases surge at 423 in Nagpur, over 300 treated!
    Lockdown may not end on May 31: Uddhav
    Lockdown may not end on May 31: Uddhav
    1,671 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha police; toll at 18
    1,671 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha police; toll at 18
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    नागपूरचे तापमान ४६.५
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Lockdown rules put to the test as temperatures soar in at 46.5 degree Celsius in Nagpur
    Nagpur to witness calm Eid celebrations amid lockdown
    Nagpur to witness calm Eid celebrations amid lockdown
    Corona in Nagpur: CRPF Platoon deployed at hotspots
    Corona in Nagpur: CRPF Platoon deployed at hotspots
    Fire breaks out at Jaripatka house, none hurt
    Fire breaks out at Jaripatka house, none hurt
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown: Maha home minister
    Maha’s Covid-19 mortality rate down in 1 month
    Maha’s Covid-19 mortality rate down in 1 month
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145