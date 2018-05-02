Lockdown in Nagpur: What’s Open and What’s Not?

Nagpur: Amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, the District Administration has decided to impose a lockdown in Nagpur between March 15 and March 21.

“Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21,” Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said, adding that the essential services will continue in the district.

It is the first city in India that is going back to a complete lockdown after authorities had started lifting nationwide curbs in June last year.

The city’s neighbouring areas like Akola, Amravati and Buldhana have also seen some lockdowns in the last three weeks, however, these were with different kinds of restrictions. Nagpur, on the other hand, will have more strict norms. Some exemptions for those like government offices and private industry have also been announced by the district administration.

Amid the worrying situation, here are the instructions that residents will have to adhere to during the week-long lockdown:

1. Shops selling essential commodities such as vegetables, fruits and medicines and milk booths will remain open during the lockdown. Liquor can be sold online.

2. Guardian minister Raut appealed to the residents on Thursday that they should not move out of their homes unnecessarily during the lockdown.

3. Private offices will be shut while government offices will function at a capacity of 25 per cent.

4. Nearly 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across Nagpur. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told news agency on Friday that they will be monitoring traffic to stop unnecessary journeys and also check that the majority of the offices and shops- apart from medicines and groceries remain closed.

5. Kumar also added that hospitals would be functioning and people will be allowed to take the vaccination doses against the Covid-19 disease