McDonald’s at Poonam Chambers to be sealed for flouting Covid-19 norms

Nagpur: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 2, Vinita Sahu on Sunday night raided the McDonald’s at Poonam chamber, Sadar for flouting Covid norms. The cops reportedly found McDonald officials mocking the Covid-19 norms following which an an offence under relevant Sections of the IPC and Pandemic Act was registered against them. Cops have also roped in District Administration to seal the McDonald premises.

More details awaited