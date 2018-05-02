Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Oct 31st, 2020

    Readers Beware! Nagpur Today’s FB page hacked, case filed

    Nagpur: In an unsettling act of cyber crime attacking the fourth pillar of democracy ie media, unscrupulous elements have hacked the Facebook page of one of the most loved Nagpur news portal Nagpur Today on Saturday.

    The news came as a shocker as the admin access has been snatched away from the owner, unravelling the possibility of fake posts on Nagpur Today’s FB page. This means that the elements who have encroached upon the admin controls of FB page can post any news which may be either fake or not authenticated.

    The owners have filed a formal case in this regard and have alerted all its readers to remain cautious while accessing to any content on NT’s FB page.

    On the safer side, the readers are advised to check out on Nagpur Today’s website only for authenticity of any news and stay tuned to nagpurtoday.in for all the latest updates regarding Nagpur, Vidarbha and rest of the world.

    Further investigation is on.

    New Facebook Page – DO LIKE https://www.facebook.com/nagpurnewsnagpurtoday/

