Lock in the date: Nagpur set to host India-England ODI on Feb 6

Nagpur: Cricket enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) is gearing up to host the 1st One-Day International (ODI) of the IDFC First Bank ODI Trophy between India and England at the iconic international stadium in Nagpur’s Jamtha on February 6.

The Jamtha cricket ground is fully equipped to deliver a world-class experience for players and spectators alike. Free and ample parking facilities have been arranged to ensure smooth access for visitors. In a commendable display of efficiency, the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) has swiftly completed the relaying of the Jamtha approach road, enhancing convenience for fans traveling to the venue.

VCA has also taken a heartwarming initiative to share the excitement of cricket with underprivileged children. Special arrangements have been made for orphaned children, who will enjoy free transportation and complimentary tickets to witness the match live, creating unforgettable memories for the young cricket fans.

The VCA stadium at Jamtha, can accommodate about 44,000 spectators and will be hosting an ODI match after 6 years. The Jamtha Stadium had last hosted a One-Day match in March 2019 against Australia. This will be the 9th ODI to be played at Jamtha Stadium and 23rd overall ODI to be played at Nagpur. Both the teams will arrive on February 3. The practice sessions of the teams are scheduled on Feb 4th and 5th at Jamtha.

The match timings are as follows: 1st Session — 1.30 pm to 5.00 pm; Innings Break — 5.00 pm to 5.45 pm; 2nd Session — 5.45 pm to end of play.

Sale of tickets to VCA members

The sale of tickets to VCA Life Members and VCA-affiliated clubs will be from January 29-31 at Bilimoria Hall, VCA, Civil Lines, Nagpur, from 9.30 am to 8.00 pm. The sale of tickets to members will be done “offline” only. A member apart from his own Membership ID Card can collect tickets on behalf of four (4) other members on the production of their valid Membership ID Cards. A non-member can collect tickets of maximum four (4) members strictly on production of an authority letter from each of the members along with their valid Membership ID cards.

Each Life Member and Affiliated club is entitled to one (1) complimentary ticket in the air-conditioned Members’ Box. The members can swap their member’s ticket with any lower denomination ticket, if they so desire. Apart from this, each member can also buy a maximum of four (4) tickets of any denomination. Sale of tickets to members would not be made after 8.00 pm of January 31.

Specially-abled persons

VCA has reserved a certain number of seats for specially-abled persons. The sale of tickets to specially-abled persons and their attendants will be held only on February 1 through “offline” mode at Bilimoria Hall, VCA, Civil Lines, Nagpur, from 9.30 am to 8.00 pm. Specially-abled persons will have to produce a government certificate while buying the tickets.

Tickets for school students

The sale of tickets for school students (through respective schools only) on first come first serve basis will be held only on February 1 through “offline” mode at Bilimoria Hall, VCA, Civil Lines, Nagpur, from 9.30 am to 8.00 pm as per the policy of VCA. The seats for such School Students have been reserved in the West Stand (1st floor).

Corporate Boxes

Sale of Corporate boxes will commence on February 2 at 11.00 am through offline mode only at VCA, Civil Lines, Nagpur. No individual tickets for Corporate Boxes will be sold.

On the match day, the gates of the Jamtha Stadium will be opened at 11 am (Subject to Police Permission). Ample free drinking water will be available. Spectators are requested to make cash payment only for food items purchased, as internet and network issues make ‘online’ payment very difficult. Each entry ticket is valid for one person only and one re-entry will be allowed within the turnstiles covered area. If the ticket holder leaves the main gate, the ticket holder will not be allowed to re-enter under any circumstances.

Entry will be refused if the ticket has been defaced or damaged or tampered with in any way. Even if the perforation part is missing on the ticket, entry to the stadium will not be allowed. Entry on the field of play at any time and throwing of any article is strictly prohibited. Any breach of security of any kind will be punishable as per law.

Sale of tickets to general public

The Sale of tickets to the general public will be “online” through the official ticketing partner via their mobile application ‘District by Zomato’ and also through their official website ‘district.in’. The sale will commence on February 2 from 10:00 am onwards. Each person shall be entitled to book up to a maximum of two (2) tickets only linked to a one (1) mobile number and one (1) email ID. The tickets booked online can be redeemed from February 3 till Feb 5 from 9.30 am to 8.00 pm at the Bilimoria Hall, Civil Lines, Nagpur only.

The ticket redemption shall also be done on the match day i.e. February 6 from 9.00 am till 2.00 pm at the Bilimoria Hall, Civil Lines, Nagpur only. There will be a ‘No Ticket Redemption’ counter at Jamtha.