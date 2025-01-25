10,000 participants roar in Tiger Run Marathon organised by Nagpur Police

Nagpur: The Police Line Takli area was brimming with energy and enthusiasm early Saturday morning as the Nagpur Police hosted the much-anticipated Tiger Run Marathon. With around 10,000 participants hitting the track, the event, held on January 25, proved to be a roaring success.

Organized under the leadership of Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal, the marathon aimed to honour martyred police personnel, promote a drug-free Nagpur, and encourage fitness among citizens. The initiative also sought to foster stronger police-public relations and raise awareness about cybercrime and drug abuse, issues that have been on the rise in the city.

The marathon witnessed an overwhelming response, with approximately 13,000 registrations and nearly 10,000 participants completing the race. The event featured multiple categories, including 21 km and 10 km runs for men and women divided into two age groups — below 45 and above 45. To encourage wider participation, shorter races of 5 km and 3 km were also held, welcoming people from diverse walks of life.

A festive atmosphere surrounded the event, with schoolchildren performing band routines and musical acts along the marathon route. Traffic DCP Archit Chandak described the event as “a vibrant celebration that combined fitness with a carnival-like spirit.”

The winners were rewarded with a total prize pool of ₹7.5 lakh, along with T-shirts, medals, and e-certificates. Each participant was personally awarded a medal by the Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of Police, adding a sense of pride to their achievement.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Singal, who is also an endurance athlete, emphasized the broader goals of the marathon. “This is not just about running; it’s about building awareness on critical issues like cybercrime and drug addiction. We also want to strengthen the bond between the police and the public while positioning Nagpur as a city of sports,” he said.

The event successfully combined social responsibility with the joy of fitness, leaving a lasting impact on the city. With its unique blend of purpose and celebration, the Tiger Run Marathon has further solidified Nagpur’s reputation as an emerging hub for sports and community events.