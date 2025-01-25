Inauguration of WCL’s ‘Happy School’ Project at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Municipal School

Nagpur: As part of Coal India Limited’s (CIL) golden jubilee celebrations, Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) launched the ‘Happy School’ project at Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia School. The inauguration ceremony took place on Friday (Jan 24) under the auspices of NMC Additional Commissioner Mrs. Anchal Goyal.

WCL Director of Finance Mr. Bikram Ghosh presided over the event, while NMC Education Officer Mrs. Sadhna Sayam, School Inspector Mrs. Seema Khobragade, Principal Mrs. Sunanda Lokhande, and Dr. Shrikant Jichkar Foundation representative Mrs. Maitreyi Jichkar were present as special guests.

The ‘Happy School’ initiative, funded under WCL’s CSR program, focuses on transforming government schools through the “Building as Learning Aid (BaLA)” concept. Five municipal schools in Nagpur will benefit from this project, directly impacting approximately 1,055 students.

During the event, state-of-the-art classrooms were unveiled by Mrs. Anchal Goyal, and outstanding students from selected NMC schools for the 2024-26 academic batch were honored. Additionally, meritorious students of Grade 10 from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia School were felicitated for their achievements.

Mrs. Anchal Goyal praised WCL’s commendable initiative, emphasizing its contribution to improving the educational environment. The event was organized with active support from the school’s teaching staff.