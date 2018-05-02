Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Feb 10th, 2020

    Locals in Wardha stage protest after woman lecturer succumbs

    Wardha: Locals held a protest here after a 24-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze near Hinganghat on February 3 succumbed to her injuries earlier on Monday.

    The woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment in Nagpur-based Orange City Hospital and Research Institute today morning.

    Earlier in the day, Dr Anup Marar, Director, Orange City Hospital and Research Center told ANI that the victim’s condition had been deteriorating from 4 am today with oxygen saturation getting low.

    Speaking to the media, doctors who were treating her said that he breathed her last at 6:55 am.

    “The patient was declared dead at 6:55 am today. The probable cause of death was a septicemic shock. Her body has been handed over to police authorities for post mortem,” he said.

    The lecturer was set ablaze allegedly by a jilted lover near Hinganghat area in Maharashtra’s Wardha district on February 3.

    She suffered approximately 40 per cent burn injuries and was being treated in the hospital.

    Police Inspector Satyaveer Bhandivar had said, “The incident took place when the woman was heading to her college at around 7 am on February 3. The man threw kerosene on the woman and set her on fire.”

    Happening Nagpur
    CP Updhayay honours Nagpur cop Dhurve for Asian Swimming record
    CP Updhayay honours Nagpur cop Dhurve for Asian Swimming record
    Rose Show leaves enthusiasts mesmerised in Nagpur
    Rose Show leaves enthusiasts mesmerised in Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Crime Branch raids gambling dens in Shantinagar, Imambada, 36 accused arrested
    Crime Branch raids gambling dens in Shantinagar, Imambada, 36 accused arrested
    Jewellery, cash stolen from Hotel Centre Point wedding hall in Ramdaspeth
    Jewellery, cash stolen from Hotel Centre Point wedding hall in Ramdaspeth
    Maharashtra News
    आरोपीला महिनाभरात शिक्षा द्या : बावनकुळे
    आरोपीला महिनाभरात शिक्षा द्या : बावनकुळे
    हिंगणघाटमधील घटना महाराष्ट्राच्या मातीला लाजिरवाणी घटना – अजित पवार
    हिंगणघाटमधील घटना महाराष्ट्राच्या मातीला लाजिरवाणी घटना – अजित पवार
    Hindi News
    हिंगणघाट: आरोपी को जल्द से जल्द सजा मिलेगी, ऐसा दोबारा कोई नहीं करेगा- उद्धव ठाकरे
    हिंगणघाट: आरोपी को जल्द से जल्द सजा मिलेगी, ऐसा दोबारा कोई नहीं करेगा- उद्धव ठाकरे
    फ़ूड पोइज़निंग मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की अब तक कोई कार्रवाई – आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    फ़ूड पोइज़निंग मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की अब तक कोई कार्रवाई – आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    Trending News
    25-year-old Maharashtra teacher set ablaze by stalker dies
    25-year-old Maharashtra teacher set ablaze by stalker dies
    Kids fall ill: All stable, only complaints are stomachache, nausea: GMCH
    Kids fall ill: All stable, only complaints are stomachache, nausea: GMCH
    Featured News
    राज्य में राज्यसभा व विधानपरिषद चुनाव से सरगर्मी बढ़ी
    राज्य में राज्यसभा व विधानपरिषद चुनाव से सरगर्मी बढ़ी
    BJP will definitely come again: Fadnavis
    BJP will definitely come again: Fadnavis
    Trending In Nagpur
    VIA says if MSEDCL hikes power tarrif, it will hit some industries
    VIA says if MSEDCL hikes power tarrif, it will hit some industries
    Locals in Wardha stage protest after woman lecturer succumbs
    Locals in Wardha stage protest after woman lecturer succumbs
    Crime Branch raids gambling dens in Shantinagar, Imambada, 36 accused arrested
    Crime Branch raids gambling dens in Shantinagar, Imambada, 36 accused arrested
    CP Updhayay honours Nagpur cop Dhurve for Asian Swimming record
    CP Updhayay honours Nagpur cop Dhurve for Asian Swimming record
    2-yr old boy falls into nullah in MIDC, dies
    2-yr old boy falls into nullah in MIDC, dies
    Food-poisoning at school: Shagun Mahila Sanstha lacked FSSAI standards
    Food-poisoning at school: Shagun Mahila Sanstha lacked FSSAI standards
    NMC to construct walking track at Swaraj Vihar Vidyanagar Garden
    NMC to construct walking track at Swaraj Vihar Vidyanagar Garden
    फ़ूड पोइज़निंग मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की अब तक कोई कार्रवाई – आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    फ़ूड पोइज़निंग मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की अब तक कोई कार्रवाई – आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express to operate from Ajni Station
    Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express to operate from Ajni Station
    एफएसएसएआई के मानक पर पायी गई शगुन महिला गट में 34 खामियां
    एफएसएसएआई के मानक पर पायी गई शगुन महिला गट में 34 खामियां
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145