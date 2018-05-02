VIA says if MSEDCL hikes power tarrif, it will hit some industries

Nagpur: Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) has strongly opposed MSEDCL’s power tariff hike petition and said the tariff hike for some type of industries will hit them hard.

In its submission before Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), VIA said the hike for low tension (LT) having load below 20kW will be more than 40%.

The public hearing on the petition will be held on Tuesday.

VIA has objected to several aspects of MSEDCL’s petition. One of them is the proposal to introduce KVAH billing.

VIA said the methodology of calculation of fuel adjustment cost (FAC) will affect them.

It has demanded that MSEDCL levy FAC on the basis of the extra cost incurred that month and not pertaining to three months ago. This upsets the economics of industries.

MSEDCL has proposed sharp hike in demand charges. VIA has pointed out that this will sharply increase the tariff of industries working in one or two shifts.

MSEDCL’s proposal to levy astronomical grid support charge (GSC) on solar rooftop consumers has been strongly opposed. VIA has pointed out that if proposed GSC rates are levied solar power will become costlier than MSEDCL power. This is against the central government’s policy of promoting renewable energy.