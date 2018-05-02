Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Crime Branch raids gambling dens in Shantinagar, Imambada, 36 accused arrested

    Nagpur: Units 3 and 4 of Crime Branch on Sunday raided two gambling dens in Shantinagar and Imambada police jurisdictions and arrested total 36 gamblers busy in playing cards and betting money. The raiding cops have seized cash, mobile phones, bikes and gambling material collectively worth over Rs 4.50 lakh.

    Acting on secret information, sleuths of Crime Branch Unit 3 raided a gambling den being operated at a public place at Bharatiya Akhada Mandir, opposite Itwari Railway Station in Shantinagar police area. In this raid, total 19 gamblers were rounded up. Cash Rs 31,160, 11 mobile phones worth Rs 1.10 lakh, two bikes worth Rs 80,000 and gambling material collectively valued at Rs 2.21 lakh were seized.

    In the other raid carried out by Unit 4 of Crime Branch at the residence of Bala Bagde at Vakilpeth, Hazare Wadi, Imambada, 17 gamblers have been put behind bars. Cash Rs 50,200, 15 cell phones worth Rs 1.81 lakh and gambling material collectively worth Rs 2.31 lakh were seized in the raid.

    All the gambling accused have been booked under Sections 4, 5 of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.

    Both the raids were carried out under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane and ACP Sudhir Nandanwar by officers and staff of Crime Branch Units 3 and 4.

