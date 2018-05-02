Local Congress leaders oppose move to welcome Ashish Jaiswal in their fold.

Nagpur/Ramtek: It is pubic knowledge now that Shivsena leader Ashish Jaiswal is determined to contest coming state elections come what may. He is ready to leave his party and accept any other option like BJP or Congress if they offer him the ticket from Ramtek.

A few days ago senior state Congressman had opined that any politician from Ruling alliance of BJP- Sena would be welcome in their fold if they are willing to defect.

As NT has learnt, Jaiswal’s first option is BJP. But it is learnt that BJP may not be willing to ditch Reddy who is their sitting MLA and also not give up this seat to Sena.

In this scenario the only option left for Ashish Jaiswal would be Congress since NCP is not strong in Vidarbha .

Senior Congress leaders may welcome Jaiswal in their fold but local leaders are opposing the move tooth and nail.

Such a move will be disheartening to Congress workers who have worked hard to create a base for the party in the area and they do not want to see an outsider walk away with the ticket.

They are confident that someone from their midst has a good chance of defeating BJP