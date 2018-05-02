Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Sep 30th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Art 370 scrapping will usher permanent peace: HM

The repeal of Article 370 was a move towards permanent peace in Jammu and Kashmir and it reflects the honour and respect given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the security personnel who laid down their lives for the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

“I believe that the true and well-deserved respect to our personnel who have sacrificed their lives in Kashmir was given by revoking Article 370 and Article 35-A from Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a move for permanent peace in the valley,” Shah said at the 27th Raising Day event of the Rapid Action Force, a specialised wing of the CRPF constituted to deal with riots.

“It is a push for peace so that our personnel do not have to lay down their lives in the Valley but are there to take care of the usual law and order situation. People re-elected the Prime Minister with a big majority and he did the right thing in less than a month,” he added.

Provisions of Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, were repealed last month.Earlier in his speech, Shah praised the Central Reserve Police Force and other paramilitary forces for their role in providing security to people.

He said over 34000 personnel who had laid down their lives for the internal security of the country have contributed immensely to the process of development.

Happening Nagpur
Navaratri Special : Koradi Mandir exudes divine charm
Navaratri Special : Koradi Mandir exudes divine charm
Ali and Zafar of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: NaamTohSunaHoga make their way to Nagpur
Ali and Zafar of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: NaamTohSunaHoga make their way to Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Russian girl, two others rescued as sex racket busted at DK Restro Lounge & Rooms
Russian girl, two others rescued as sex racket busted at DK Restro Lounge & Rooms
Major haul: 13 tonnes of beef worth Rs 19.50 lakh seized in Old Kamptee
Major haul: 13 tonnes of beef worth Rs 19.50 lakh seized in Old Kamptee
Maharashtra News
1994 नंतर गाडेघाट नदीला आला महापूर
1994 नंतर गाडेघाट नदीला आला महापूर
शिवसेनेच्या १२६ जागांची मागणी भाजपाने फेटाळली?; युतीबाबत अद्यापही संभ्रम
शिवसेनेच्या १२६ जागांची मागणी भाजपाने फेटाळली?; युतीबाबत अद्यापही संभ्रम
Hindi News
बलिराजा पार्टी और शेतकरी संघटना मिलकर 200 जगहों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव
बलिराजा पार्टी और शेतकरी संघटना मिलकर 200 जगहों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव
शहर की सड़को के गड्डो से वाहनचालक परेशान
शहर की सड़को के गड्डो से वाहनचालक परेशान
Trending News
Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested
Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested
Navaratri Special : Koradi Mandir exudes divine charm
Navaratri Special : Koradi Mandir exudes divine charm
Featured News
Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured
Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured
Nitin Raut from Nagpur North, Sunil Kedar from Saoner as Congress announces 51 candidates names
Nitin Raut from Nagpur North, Sunil Kedar from Saoner as Congress announces 51 candidates names
Trending In Nagpur
Local Congress leaders oppose move to welcome Ashish Jaiswal in their fold.
Local Congress leaders oppose move to welcome Ashish Jaiswal in their fold.
Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested
Filmy drama: 2 goons kidnap doctor, rob him and demand Rs 10 lakh ransom, arrested
बलिराजा पार्टी और शेतकरी संघटना मिलकर 200 जगहों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव
बलिराजा पार्टी और शेतकरी संघटना मिलकर 200 जगहों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव
शहर की सड़को के गड्डो से वाहनचालक परेशान
शहर की सड़को के गड्डो से वाहनचालक परेशान
Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured
Praful Patel’s convoy hit by truck enroute Nagpur, PSI injured
एक क्लिक पर मिलेगी मतदान केंद्र की जानकारी
एक क्लिक पर मिलेगी मतदान केंद्र की जानकारी
गांधीबाग अग्रसेन भवन में महाराज श्री अग्रसेन जी की महाआरती संपन्न
गांधीबाग अग्रसेन भवन में महाराज श्री अग्रसेन जी की महाआरती संपन्न
Russian girl, two others rescued as sex racket busted at DK Restro Lounge & Rooms
Russian girl, two others rescued as sex racket busted at DK Restro Lounge & Rooms
मतदाताओं की सहायता के लिए ‘सी विजिल’, ‘वोटर्स हेल्पलाइन’, ‘पीडब्ल्यूडी ऐप’
मतदाताओं की सहायता के लिए ‘सी विजिल’, ‘वोटर्स हेल्पलाइन’, ‘पीडब्ल्यूडी ऐप’
श्री लोहाणा सेवा मंडल महिला समिति ने की घटस्थापना
श्री लोहाणा सेवा मंडल महिला समिति ने की घटस्थापना
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145