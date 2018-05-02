Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Feb 20th, 2020

    Loan seeking woman cheated by dubious finance company

    Nagpur: A loan seeking woman was cheated by a dubious finance company to the tune of over Rs 80,000 in August last year. Bajaj Nagar police have registered a case and looking for the accused.

    The complainant, Meena Holuram Madavi (38), resident of Plot No. 40, Pathan Layout, near Datta Mandir, Pratap Nagar, was in need of a loan for starting a business. She was searching for a suitable finance compnay in her mobile phone. She noticed an advertisement of FID Fanance Group providing personal and business loan. The ad mentioned mobile phone numbers 9953801366 and 9643495417 and also ICICI Bank account number 630005500562.

    Meena contacted the number 9953821366 and told the holder about her loan need of Rs 1.50 lakh. The accused fraudster told Meena that the said loan will have to return in two years with 9 percent interest with payment of two initial EMIs in advance. Later the fraudster sent details of FID Group, account number 630005500562 and IFC Code ICICI 10006300 on her Whatsapp. Thereafter the accused trickster asked Meena to deposit Rs 81,497 in the said account from time to time between August 13 and 20, 2019. However, no loan was provided to Meena by the dubious finance company.

    Bajaj Nagar PSI Fulzele, acting Meena’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC read with Section 66(D) of Information Technology Act. Further probe is underway.

