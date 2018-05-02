Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Con man tricks, robs teenage boy by exchanging ATM cards in Ganeshpeth

    Nagpur: A con man tricked and robbed a teenage boy of cash Rs 57,500 by exchanging the ATM cards slyly in Ganeshpeth police area over a period between on February 6 and 11, 2020.

    A resident of Plot No. 88, Smruti Nagar, Khan Square, Mohd Arshad Siddiqui Viraj (20), had gone to withdraw money from SBI ATM situated at Geetanjali Talkies Square on Central Avenue around 11.30 pm on February 6. While Mohd was withdrawing money, a con man was standing behind him and slyly noted down the PIN No. of Mohd’s ATM card.

    Later, while Mohd was keeping his ATM Card in the utility box of his two-wheeler, the trickster pushed him deliberately. As a result, the ATM card of Mohd fell down. On the pretext of helping, the con man lifted the Mohd’s ATM card but exchanged it with his own card and handed it over to Mohd. Thereafter, the unidentified accused withdrew total Rs 57,500 from Mohd’s account at different ATM centres between February 6 and 11.

    Ganeshpeth PSI Randhai has registered a case under Section 420 of the IPC and searching for the trickster.

