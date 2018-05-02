Inauguration of ‘Skylight’ Annual college magazine of TGPCA

The Editorial Team of Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil College of Aerchitecture under IQAC Cell Released ‘Skylight’ Annual college Magazine through the hands of Hon’ble Chief Guest Brigadier Madhav Khanzode; Dr.Mohan Gaikwad-Patil, Chairman, GPG; Prof. Sandeep Gaikwad, Treasurer, GPGI; Prin. Anil W Hood,Executive Director, GPGI; Prof.Vandana Khante, Principal.

The college magazine is a symbol of pride and a miniature representation of the college. The Magazine skylight gives opportunity to everyone to express themselves through words and drawings and share with the readers.

“Skylight” therefore exhibits the treasures extracted from the depth of their thoughts reflecting the essence of architectural teaching. This magazine is the window to all the activities held in this year, and here we are pleased to announce the release of our college magazine “Skylight”.

This college magazine is a collective team effort of, an editorial coordinator, photographer, copy editor, illustrator with the guidance of our Prof. Reewena John, Prof. Shruti Vibhute.