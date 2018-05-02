Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Little threads of colours shows entire India stands with our brave soldiers.

“EK RAKHI FAUJI KE NAAM”

The great sacrifice is when you sacrifice your own happiness for someone else’s sake with this emotion, National Service Scheme(NSS) unit Priyadarshini college of Engineering planned an activity “Ek rakhi fauji ke naam”. Under this activity the unit collected sweets and rakhis with hand written messages for the Soldiers , little threads of colours shows entire India stands with our brave soldiers .

The unit was supported by Dr.M.P.Singh (Principal), Dr.S.A.Dhale (Vice Principal), Dr.N.S.Ambatkar (Program Officer NSS) and other faculties. The token of gratitude was later submitted at 118 INF Battalion(TA) Grenadiers, Army headquarters, Nagpur as a mark of support and love for jawans..

The S.M S Rajavelu mentioned that they will send the token of love to the soilders at Rajouri, Pathankot border and added that this little move goes a long way to boost morale of our soldiers. The unit successfully collected approx 400 rakhi and sweet boxes for our beloved Soldiers.

The activity was conducted on 13 August and managed by Deepali Ulhas Mahajan (President),Apurv Humne (Vice President), Srushti Gulhane (Secretary) and other NSS Volunteers.

