Published On : Tue, Jun 4th, 2019

Little Jewels Kindergarten’s “Attitude of Gratitude” drive!

Nagpur: The temperature in Nagpur, which is now being called “Aagpur”, has recently hit the 47 degree Celsius mark.

In this scorching heat, where many are sitting in their homes and offices, enjoying the cool created by air conditioners and coolers and probably sipping a cool drink, the ones who control our daily commute and help to assure the smooth functioning of the city’s traffic; the ones who take care of the city day-in and day-out; the cops of our city, have been there on the hot asphalt doing their duty with due promptness and care. Isn’t it our responsibility to show our gratitude to these people, who brave the unrelenting heat and keep our city safe?

With this thought in mind, Little Jewels Kindergarten, Khare Town and Clarke Town, Feeder Kindergartens of Jain International School, Katol Road, Nagpur, have initiated a drive to deliver cold drinking water to the cops of the city of Nagpur on duty. This drive is powered by Uber Eats, an online food ordering and delivering platform.

This drive will take place for a span of 7 days commencing on June 3. In this span of 7 days, Nagpur will witness the Uber Eats delivery persons delivering cool and refreshing mineral water bottles to the cops of the city around the two branches of Little Jewels, Khare Town & Little Jewels, Clarke Town.

This is an effort by the Little Jewels to thank the police personnel for their dedication to their duty under the year around program ‘Attitude of Gratitude’ of the kindergarten. With this drive it is hoped that we help all realise the importance of these cops and thank them for their contribution towards the city.

The ‘Attitude of Gratitude’ programme runs in Little Jewels throughout the year and the children of the kindergarten show their gratitude to all who help them and make their school life easier and happier, be it the helpers of the school or the bus drivers who ferry them around or the garden staff etc by small little activities

Little Jewels believes in providing a sound moral base to the children via such activities. Teamed up with activity based learning and a lot of real life learning, Little Jewels builds an excellent foundation for children, making Little Jewels, a name to reckon with amongst all kindergartens in the city.

