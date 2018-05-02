Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jun 4th, 2019

MHT CET result declared, Mumbai’s Kimaya, Amravati’s Siddhesh are joint toppers

Nagpur: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Tuesday, June 4 declared the results of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2019 at its official website. The examination was held between May 2 and May 13, 2019.

Mumbai’s Kimaya Shikarkhane and Amravati’s Siddhesh Agrawal topped the exam jointly by scoring 99.98 percent marks.

This year 3,92,354 candidates appeared in the MHT CET exam out of 4,13,284 who had registered. The number of aspirants registering for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) this year, for undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses, had dropped to 4.13 lakh from 4.36 lakh in 2018 — a dip of 5%.

The MHT CET exam is held every year for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

For PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics), 2,76,166 candidates appeared in the exam while 2,81,154 candidates appeared from PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) department.

