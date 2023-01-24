Little Jewels Kindergarten organizes Zip Zap Zoom Talent Hunt

Nagpur: Little Jewels Kindergarten, a feeder kindergarten of Jain International School hosted its annual flagship event, ‘Zip Zap Zoom Talent Hunt 2022-23’, an inter-school competition which provides a platform to all kindergarteners across Nagpur to showcase their skills and talents.

More than 1200 students from various schools participated in the event. The various competitions conducted in this event were Olympiad & Clay Modelling Competitions for U.KG., Olympiad and Collage Competitions for L.KG., Colouring and Thumb & Finger Dabbing Competitions for Nursery and “Twin it, to Win it” Fashion Show for Pre-Nursery in which a child and a parent twined their costums or dressed up as famous duos to walk the ramp.

The winners of the U.KG. Olympiad were 1st position — Vihaan Paigwar, 2nd position- Prisha Sharma and 3rd position- Adwait Thakre .

In the U.KG. Clay Modelling Competition, the 1st Prize was awarded to Jash Kachore, 2nd Prize to Dhairya Dewhare and the 3rd Prize to Aarav Dhurvey.

In the L.KG. Olympiad, the 1st Prize was awarded to Reva Marathe , 2nd Prize to Akshad Bang and the 3rd Prize to Saksham Ninawe.

In the L.KG. Collage Making Competition, the 1st Prize was awarded to Bhavishya Jambhulkar, 2nd Prize to Manasvi Thawkar and the 3rd Prize to Advita More.

In the Nursery Thumb & Finger dabbing Competition, the 1st Prize was awarded to Saee Harde, 2nd Prize to Arishka Doshi and the 3rd Prize to Netrika Singh.

In the Nursery Colouring Competition, the 1st Prize was awarded to Rajvi Katokoria, 2nd Prize to Aavishree Rathi and the 3rd Prize to Kyra Pugalia.

In “Twin it, to Win it” Fashion Show, the winners were 1st position- Advik Khemuka, 2nd position- Nuvika Agrawal and 3rd position- Krishiv Gundawar.

The “Zip Zap Zoom Talent Hunt” trophy was awarded to Bhavan’s B. P. Vidya Mandir, Trimurti Nagar for winning the maximum number of prizes overall.

The Chief Guest for the Prize Distribution Ceremony was Mrs. Vinita Bhatia. She has been awarded the Mrs. India International 2022 and the Guest of Honour was Mrs. Apurva Agarwal. She is a Nutritionist and she has won the International Business Award in the field of Nutrition.

The Management and the parents appreciated the efforts put in by the Head Mistress, Mrs. Pooja Gandhi, the Admin Head, Mrs. N K Kumar and the staff of Little Jewels Kindergarten and Jain International School.

