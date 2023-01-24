Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani is new President of Nagpur VSSS

Nagpur: Ace social worker and founder of Peace Foundation Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani has been elected as president of Nagpur District Vishwa Sindhi Seva Sangam (VSSS). Syed Shahnawaz Hussain Senior Indian politician and a member of the Central Election Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Matani’s elevation as VSSS president in a programme organised in Delhi recently.

Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani has been actively working for the welfare of the society and to empower women through her Peace Foundation.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani expressed her gratitude towards the VSSS team for entrusting her with this opportunity.

“With VSSS I want to work for the betterment of society. My objective has always been to do human service and with VSSS’s help we would like to work to build a better society,” said Matani.

Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani has been in the forefront when it comes to several commendable jobs and has also won many awards.

In Nanded where she founded the Peace Foundation; to Ramtek, Amravati, Nagpur, Bhandara and other cities, Adv Manjeet Kaur Matani has long trailed such remarkable work. Be it mass weddings to camps to train hundreds of women in a bid to empower them and employment camps for youth.

